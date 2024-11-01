Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after acquiring an additional 96,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,808,000 after buying an additional 100,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.84. 2,516,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.