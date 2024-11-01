Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.9 %

ASO opened at $50.86 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.