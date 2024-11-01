Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 36,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

About Adaptive High Income ETF

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

