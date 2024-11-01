Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 160.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.07 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.