AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

AerCap Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AER traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

