AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.38. 7,315,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,708,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 985.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 168,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 44.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

