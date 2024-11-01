Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 195903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

