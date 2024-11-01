Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $17.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 billion.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of EADSY opened at $38.05 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.
Airbus Company Profile
