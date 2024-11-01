Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $17.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 billion.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY opened at $38.05 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

