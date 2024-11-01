Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get Albany International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 438,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,597. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. Albany International has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Albany International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Albany International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.