Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,435.3 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $45.48 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $45.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

