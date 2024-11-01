Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 304474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

