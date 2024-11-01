Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.92 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $959.66 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00035858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,698,077 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

