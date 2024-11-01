Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.060 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,523. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

