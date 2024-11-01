Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 62,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 239,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

