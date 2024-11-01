Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.51.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,764 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

