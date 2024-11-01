Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 113,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 22,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Alta Global Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

About Alta Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.