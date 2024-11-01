Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $131.71 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

