Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.16. The stock had a trading volume of 78,113,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,222,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $136.47 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

