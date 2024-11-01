Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $195.61 and last traded at $193.30. Approximately 13,108,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,769,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.