América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 71,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 151,114 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.