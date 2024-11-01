American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.780 EPS.
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 4,026,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
