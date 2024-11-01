American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.780 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 4,026,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.