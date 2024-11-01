Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

C traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 2,367,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280,454. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

