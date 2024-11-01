Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,308.97. 53,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,007. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,368.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,310.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $838.47 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.