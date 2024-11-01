Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.76. 442,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $388.03. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

