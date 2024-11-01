Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,212. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 134.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 633,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $220,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 245,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 97,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

