AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 239,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.