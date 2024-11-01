Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $25.38

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ADNT stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,850 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 205,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adient by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Adient by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

