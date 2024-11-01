Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Critical Contrast

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and AGNC Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $198.40 million 6.02 -$166.20 million ($1.59) -5.31 AGNC Investment $514.00 million 14.17 $155.00 million $1.44 6.47

Profitability

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -113.14% -51.94% -10.54% AGNC Investment 16.15% 26.21% 2.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A AGNC Investment 0 4 7 0 2.64

AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Apartment Investment and Management on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.