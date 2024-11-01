Aragon (ANT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,496.60

Aragon (ANT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00016127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $482.85 million and approximately $8,496.60 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

