Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

