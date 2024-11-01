argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $665.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $585.00 to $665.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.78.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock traded up $17.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $603.89. 278,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.24 and a beta of 0.63. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $610.73.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,535,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in argenx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

