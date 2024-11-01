Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.80 and last traded at $136.42, with a volume of 77293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 12.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 128.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 368.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.