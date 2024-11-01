Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.