Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James set a C$28.50 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.33 and a 12-month high of C$24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.