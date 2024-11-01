ATB Capital Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$18.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SES. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.58.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES opened at C$15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.83.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$145,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.