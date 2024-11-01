ATB Capital Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$55.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.11.

CPX opened at C$56.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$56.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.30.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

