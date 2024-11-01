Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.88 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
