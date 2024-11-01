ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Shares Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.70. 1,237,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 586,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.57.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

