Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $255.00. The stock had previously closed at $188.54, but opened at $225.45. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atlassian shares last traded at $215.66, with a volume of 2,205,672 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.74.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,737,275.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $39,155,661. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

