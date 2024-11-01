ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
ATN International Stock Down 8.4 %
Institutional Trading of ATN International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.
