ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Stock Down 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Shares of ATNI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,980. ATN International has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.