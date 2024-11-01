Audius Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.98 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $152.65 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,271,878,470 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

