AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 650 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 261,025.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after buying an additional 738,701 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $257.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.81. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.48.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

