Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,830 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,575,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,721,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,778,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AVDL stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.
View Our Latest Report on AVDL
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Roblox Stock Set for More Gains After Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 REIT Picks for 2025: High Yields and Rising Earnings Ahead
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs With Strong Growth Projections
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.