Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 125,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 101,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0252443 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

