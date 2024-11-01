AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.23. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AXT by 1,142.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 347,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

