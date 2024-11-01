Balanced Wealth Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $194.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $151.77 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

