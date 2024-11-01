Balanced Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
