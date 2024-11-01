Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $10.81 on Friday, hitting $145.25. 655,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $149.74. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,452.40 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after purchasing an additional 924,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 560,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

