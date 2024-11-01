Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Price

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYON. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BYON stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Beyond has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 156,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 156,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond by 2.9% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 226,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Beyond by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond by 48.6% during the third quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 121,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

