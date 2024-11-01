Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $260.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at IQVIA

NYSE IQV traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $209.13. The stock had a trading volume of 893,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,172. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $703,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 48.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

